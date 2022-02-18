LAURINBURG — Rosemary Rainer will be sworn in Tuesday evening as she takes on the role of her late husband on the City Council here.

The swearing-in will be held at 6 p.m. in the Laurinburg City Council Chambers. Rainer was unanimously selected during a special called meeting on Jan. 25 to fill the District 1 seat, which was left vacant when her husband Don passed in December.

Following the swearing-in, at 7 p.m. Rainer will sit in her first council meeting as one of the representatives from District 1. Items on the agenda include a community development update, a rezoning request for a parcel on Plaza Road, recognition of St. Andrews University and the review of the North Fire Station Bids.

Both meetings are open to the public. The City Council chambers is located in city hall located at 303 W. Church St. For those who are unable to attend the monthly meeting, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]