LAURINBURG — Scotland Crimestoppers launched in November and since then there have been several leads sent in that have led to arrests.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, since the Nov. 1 launch the nonprofit has received 23 tips which have led to two arrests.

“Eight of the tips are still being actively investigated by their respective agencies at this time,” Young said.

Scotland Crimestoppers is a 100% anonymous tip-line where individuals call in tips for everything from wanted individuals or various crimes in the community. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster can receive up to $1,000.

“Each tip will not get the maximum and each tip won’t get the minimum,” Young previously told The Exchange. “It’s based on the type of crime, what the individual is wanted. The coordinator then recommends the amount of payout, which is then voted on and approved by the board of directors — then that person is directed to where and when they can go to receive their money.”

The process for receiving money begins when the tipster calls in their initial tip and they’re given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used for after an arrest is made, the tipster calls back and uses that number to identify themselves as the original tipster then they’re able to move forward in receiving the money.

Young added there will be another easier way for residents to report tips in the very near future.

“This addition will enable citizens of Scotland County to contact Scotland Crimestoppers through the use of a free mobile app or website,” Young said. “The website, as well as the mobile app, is currently under construction and we hope to announce a date in the very near future.”

The website and mobile app will allow users to log in through a secure network and submit their tip which will allow law enforcement to receive it quicker. The system will also allow the tipster to correspond directly with law enforcement while still remaining 100% anonymous.

To leave a tip with Scotland Crimestoppers, call the tip-line at 910-266-8149.

