***

In February

— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be offering several children events throughout the entire month. Children can stop by and pick up a craft to take home and make while supplies last and can go on a scavenger hunt throughout the children’s section of the library to find clues for a prize. The limit is one prize per child.

Feb. 17

— Live Like Madison will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

Feb. 18

— St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street in Laurinburg will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 19

— LEDA Creative Expressions Dance Academy will hold a grand opening and registration for ages 4 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 124 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg. COVID precautions requested. Refreshments will be served.

Feb. 21-July 22

— Scotland County Schools will hold early registration for pre-K classes from Feb. 21 through July 22. To be eligible, youngsters must be 4 years old by Aug. 31. When registering, parents/guardians must bring the youngster’s certified birth certificate, Social Security card, current immunization card, current health assessment, current dental screening, proof of residence and proof of parent/guardian income. The schools participating in the NC Pre-K Program are Laurel Hill Elementary, South Johnson Elementary, Sycamore Lane Primary and Wagram Elementary. For information, contact the school in your area.

Feb. 22

— Arts Council of Scotland County presents Black History month storytelling with Tyris D. Jones. Jones will perform each Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Feb. 23

— Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will host the Legal Aid of NC Senior Law Project from 11 a.m. to noon for those 60 years of age and older. Discussions will focus on elder abuse, wills, power of attorney and more. For information or to reserve a seat, call Tammy Jacobs at 910-277-2585.

March 25

— SEarCH will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those interested in donating are encouraged to go online to make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org.

April 29

— The first Laurinburg After 5 concert of the year will kick off the two-day SpringFest event. Those who are participating in the FUNd Run-4-Life will have packet pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. and the concert with music from Envision will go from 6 to 9 p.m.

April 30

— The second day of SpringFest begins with FUNd Run-4-Life. The event will begin its registration at 7 a.m. and the run will begin at 8:30 a.m. there will be a 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and a kids zone. At 10 a.m. the Spring Art Festival will kick off with arts, crafts and food vendors along with live music, a community art show and a beverage garden.

Ongoing

— The American Legion Post 50 site, located at the corner of Atkinson Street and Yadkin Avenue in Laurinburg, is offering COVID testing and vaccines Monday through Friday only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.