Bring concerns to the BOE

LAURINBURG — The agenda for Monday’s Scotland County School Board meeting had a line item celebrating school Bus Drivers’ Appreciation Day, but the drivers who spoke to the board during the public comment part of the meeting didn’t feel any appreciation.

The problem centers on the allocation of bonuses and the raise that employees got last year. Bus driver Jacquilin McDougal said she has been driving for the school system for 26 years.

“My status has been changed — I was a permanent, full-time employee and I just found out that I’m a part-time employee. I just want to know who changed the status and why,” she said as she addressed the board.

Of the three bonuses the bus drivers receivedv — one in August, one in December and one in January — McDougal said the last bonus was prorated and she’d never seen that happen before.

“I ask questions, they tell me don’t worry about it, it’s not important, but it is important because that $62.50 was subtracted from the bonus money and I just want to get clarity,” she asked. “What’s going on? Why weren’t we notified, why are we just now finding out that we’re part-time, when all these years, for 26 years full time. If you can ask HR what’s the difference between a permanent part-time and a part time person. I don’t think we should be going through this at this time. It’s 2022 and we’re still trying to find out what’s going on. All somebody has to do is have a meeting and let us know what’s going on.”

The district organized an appreciation lunch to be held at the A.B. Gibson Center, but for specific questions like McDougal’s and other drivers, they would have to schedule an appointment with the finance department.

Demita Dockery, a bus driver who was hurt in September while trying to break up a fight on the bus, said she was informed that she would receive all of her bonuses when she returned to work. Dockery, who is on light duty at the bus garage because of the injuries to her right hand and arm, said, “Now, that I am back at work, I was informed that I will not receive my bonuses. I will only receive the bonus from December, 2021. And it will be less than the normal rate.”

Dockery added that, before her injury, she helped out in various positions in the district, including teaching at South Johnson. She asked the board was she being penalized.

Sally McCoy, who has been driving for the county for 17 years, said she disappointed about the raise they received less than a 40-cent raise.

“This is certainly a disservice to us as bus drivers who have been driving for at least 30 to 40 years. We are not just drivers, we are required to have CDLs every three years, annual and biannual physicals and sometimes sleep apnea tests that have to be paid out of our pocket,” McCoy said. “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

McCoy said drivers have to maintain a clean and sanitized bus between each run and many drivers have taken on additional routes, but it was the bus monitors who received the biggest pay increase. “We don’t feel appreciated by the 35 cent raise that I received or less that some others may have received.”

While McCoy acknowledged that the raises came from the state, she asked the board to do something to better compensate bus drivers, noting the rising cost of groceries as well as the fact that many of the drivers go above and beyond.

Board member Herman Tyson asked McCoy if there had been any meeting with bus drivers and the central office. She said there hadn’t been any communication about the raises and bonuses.

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said when the county gave out bonuses in August and December, the money came from local sources and there was more discretion as to how they were paid. “At the time, the executive team wanted to as equitable as possible and give everyone the same amount of money.”

LeGrand said that’s why every employee received a $1,000 bonus no matter what job they held with the district.

But the money that was received from the state had different rules and the money could only be given to workers who met the state criteria, she explained.

The lowest pay that bus drivers make is $13.27 an hour.

