Break-in

LAURINBURG — Multitudes Church reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that there had been an attempted break-in at the church. Zachary Lee Reaves, 32, of Richmond County was arrested in connection and charged with attempted breaking and entering. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone forced entry through the front door and stole three collector dolls.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a 9mm pistol.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a Glock 48 handgun and a pair of shoes.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole an unknown amount of currency and attempted to set the vehicle on fire.

LAURINBURG —Braveheart Medical Transport on Johns Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into an ambulance and stole catheters, chest seals, cold packs and gauze totaling $600.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Ida Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had stolen their vehicle after they had turned it on to let it warm up.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons stole their vehicle registration plate.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone stole her 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac valued at $5,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had entered his vehicle and stole a black cooler valued at $15.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken out the window to their front door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had carved “SLY” into the hood of her 2005 Chevrolet Impala causing an estimated $200 in damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had shot out the rear window of their vehicle causing $300 damage.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had used their information to open a bank account.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had tried to use their information to open a PayPal account.

Arson

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle at McFarland and McEachin roads on Thursday that had been broken into and attempted to be set on fire. The vehicle as a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kaleb Jacobs, 28, of Maxton was arrested Friday for driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Latrelle Sloan, 47, of Maple Street was arrested Friday on a warrant for stalking, injury to personal property,

LAURINBURG — Jerry Driggers, 54, of Cooper Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for simple assault and communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Fields, 28, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor child abuse. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen Gunter, 46, of North Pine Street was arrested Sunday on warrants out of Robeson County for assault on a female, injury to personal property and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.