Break-in

LAURINBURG — Multitudes Church reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that there had been an attempted break-in at the church. Zachary Lee Reaves, 32, of Richmond County was arrested in connection and charged with attempted breaking and entering. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone forced entry through the front door and stole three collector dolls.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a 9mm pistol.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a Glock 48 handgun and a [air of shoes.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Ida Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had stolen their vehicle after they had turned it on to let it warm up.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons stole their vehicle registration plate.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken out the window to their front door.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Sneads Grove Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had used their information to open a bank account.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had tried to use their information to open a PayPal account.

Arson

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle at McFarland and McEachin roads on Thursday that had been broken into and attempted to be set on fire. The vehicle as a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kaleb Jacobs, 28, of Maxton was arrested Friday for driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Latrelle Sloan, 47, of Maple Street was arrested Friday on a warrant for stalking, injury to personal property,

LAURINBURG — Jerry Driggers, 54, of Cooper Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for simple assault and communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Fields, 28, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor child abuse. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen Gunter, 46, of North Pine Street was arrested Sunday on warrants out of Robeson County for assault on a female, injury to personal property and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.