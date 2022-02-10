LAURINBURG — A handful of Laurinburg residents and countless residents across the country are finding that someone has used their identity to open up bank accounts.

According to reports from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department, there have been more than 12 reports of someone opening up a bank account in their name.

“This is something that is happening in multiple states right now with TD Bank,” said Laurinburg Police Lt. Jeremy White. “There’s really nothing anyone is doing that is causing them to be targeted for this, though we do suggest continuing to monitor your accounts and make sure you read the disclaimers when you’re paying for something online.”

White added many of the victims didn’t even know they had an account activated until the welcome packet arrived in the mail.

“The good thing is that none of these victims are out of any money and it’s not going to affect anything like their credit report,” White said. “TD Bank has also closed the accounts of those who have reported the fraud very quickly. If you do get the welcome packet in the mail for an account you didn’t sign up for, call law enforcement and file a report.

“We can also keep the packets on file then make sure they’re properly discarded or you can bring copies and discard them yourself.”

If you receive a packet saying you opened a bank account but it wasn’t you contact either the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

