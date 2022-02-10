Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Wednesday that a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes and a blue mask attempted to pry open the jewelry case but was unsuccessful.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that the window of the residence was shot by a BB gun.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — ZV Pate reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons forged company checks and passed some for a total loss of $13,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oakwood Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone opened a bank account in their name.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown person had shot at the residence. During the shooting, the home was occupied by one adult and one child, neither was injured.

Recovered vehicle

LAURINBURG — A U-Haul that was stolen out of Moore County was found by the police department on Wednesday after being abandoned on Scotland High School Drive.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Peggy Bass, 62, of Atkinson Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for injury to personal property. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Chad Prevatte, 33, of U.S. Hwy. 401 was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given a $100,000 bond.