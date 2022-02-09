LAUREL HILL — A Gibson man was airlifted after being shot in a parking lot Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:15 p.m. at the Laurel Hill Food Mart on Main Street someone who had been hiding in the bushes, jumped out and fired at a vehicle with two people inside it.

The passenger of the vehicle was hit about four times and the driver of the vehicle immediately drove away. The driver called 911 and met with EMS on Fieldcrest Road where the man hit was taken and eventually airlifted to an out-of-county facility.

The victim does not have any life-threatening injuries according to Dover.

The driver was not hit in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tip-line at 910-266-8146. The tip-line is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]