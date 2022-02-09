LAUREL HILL — Members of Laurel Hill First Baptist Church kicked off their Black History Celebration with a “Who Am I?” Parade of Black notables on Sunday.

Program participants were Estella Hayes as Rosa Parks, Chaka D. Smith as Serena Williams, Essie Davis as Oprah Winfrey, Merdick Davis as Malcolm X, J. D. Hayes as General Colin Powell, Jimmie Sims as Maya Angelou, Lewis Maye as Martin Luther King, Jr., Evelena Maye as Coretta Scott King, Kelly Smith as Dick Gregory, Kelli Smith, Ruby Bridges, and Linda Douglas as Katherine Johnson.

During the service, Evangelist Essie Davis presented the Martin Luther King, Jr. Distinguished Service Award to Linda Douglas in recognition of her demonstrating King’s idea of freedom and power to push others forward toward excellence. In her acceptance of the award, Douglas said: “I am grateful to my parents (deceased) and to my church family for their love and support over the years.”

Chaka Davis-Smith was the event coordinator.