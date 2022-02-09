Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into the home by forcing entry through a rear window and stole a dryer.

MARSTON — A sweepstakes business on Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons broke in and stole an unknown amount of money.

LAURINBURG — Cypress Creek Renewables on Highland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons cut the chainlink fence, then removed copper wire and solar panel wire assembly.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Appin Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone opened a TD Bank account in the victim’s name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Anfernee Britt, 24, of East Church Street was arrested Tuesday for larceny by an employee after being accused of stealing $312.50 worth of items from Walmart while on duty. He was given a $2,500 bond.