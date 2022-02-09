PSRC survey to gauge parental trust

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is seeking comments from parents through a Building Trust for Family Engagement survey sent out recently.

Brendalyn Thompson, PSRC Family Engagement specialist, said the angle of the survey is trust.

Thompson said “there’s a need for improvement” in the area of trust between families and the school system.

“The hopes of this survey is to get an idea on how they feel, if and where we need to improve and how to implement improvement,” Thompson said.

She also said the survey will help PSRC leaders “understand experiences that parents and families have with PSRC.”

The survey, which has about 26 questions, has been translated to Spanish and Arabic languages. It also will be translated to the Haitian Creole language, Thompson said.

The survey was posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Feb. 1.

FFA member places second in state career development event

LUMBERTON — A member of the Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter placed second in the state during the N.C. FFA Association’s Truck Driving Safety and Skills Career Development Event held recently in Raleigh.

Laci Rozier will be recognized for her achievement at the FFA State Convention in Raleigh from June 21-23, according to Candace Grimsley, an FFA adviser at Lumberton High School. Rozier took part in the event at the Southern Farm Show in Raleigh on Thursday.

“The purpose of the Truck Driving Career Development Event is to encourage the safe and appropriate use of vehicles in an agricultural setting. The event challenges students to safely operate a pickup truck through a set course with accuracy,” Grimsley said.

Rozier qualified for the event at the Lumber River Federation Truck Driving Safety and Skills CDE earlier this year.

Assistant superintendent recognized by NC Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development

LUMBERTON — A Public Schools of Robeson County assistant superintendent was recently presented the North Carolina Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development Distinguished Educator Award.

Robert Locklear, PSRC assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability, was presented the award at The Carolina Hotel ballroom in Pinehurst on Friday.

“NCASCD is pleased to honor Dr. Robert Locklear with the Distinguished Educator Award. This annual award recognizes an educator for their accomplishments as a career educator. Dr. Locklear’s leadership, dedication, insistence on providing equity and opportunity to the students of North Carolina set him apart. We congratulate him on a career of excellence!” said Lillie Cox, NCASD executive director.

Locklear has served in the school district for more than 25 years, according to a letter of nomination submitted by Andrew Davis, director of Curriculum and Instruction at PSRC. During his tenure, he has served in various roles including as a kindergarten through grade 6 teacher, assistant principal, director of federal programs and assistant superintendent.

“As an educator for over twenty-five years, receiving this award reminds me of how important it is to allow everyone to have a stake in the education of students,” Locklear said in a statement. “All stakeholders must work together to build a common vision, mission, core values, and goals that address the needs of all students.”

Man charged with illegally possessing firearm, marijuana

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with possessing both marijuana and a firearm as a convicted felon.

Bryan Edward Taylor, 44, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing marijuana; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and displaying a fictitious license plate.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, deputies were patrolling the East Rockingham area and conducted a vehicle stop on Second Safie Street.

Deputies noticed a shotgun lying in plain view in the back seat. According to law enforcement, the suspect admitted to being a convicted felon.

When searching the rest of the vehicle, deputies located marijuana and ammunition.

Taylor was processed and placed into Richmond County Jail under an $11,000 secure bond.

