Man charged in mother’s stabbing death

KANNAPOLIS (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged in his mother’s stabbing death, a sheriff’s office said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a location in Kannapolis on Monday about a possible stabbing. When they arrived, they found the body of Julie Bostian Corriher, 55, lying in the yard near an outdoor camper, news outlets reported.

Corriher was stabbed in the upper chest with a large knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located Hayden Perry Jones, 24, just down the street and took him into custody. Jones is charged with murder, and is being held without bond. It’s not immediately known if he has an attorney.

***

4 arrested on numerous drug charges

NEW BERN (AP) — Four North Carolina residents accused of being drug suppliers are facing a variety of charges and are jailed on bonds up to $5 million after a drug raid that followed a traffic stop, authorities said.

A traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1 turned up illegal drugs and led to a search warrant, news outlets reported. At a home in Havelock, deputies found a pound of methamphetamine, 13 pounds (5.8 kg) of cocaine, seven grams of heroin, some marijuana, two guns and $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Two men and two women were arrested, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple charges were filed against Xzavier Morris and Kimberly Smith, both of Harlowe. Each is being held on a $5 million bond. The sheriff’s office said Smith was on active probation at the time of her arrest.

Kayakenee Oliver and Generic Turner also are facing multiple charges. Oliver’s bond is set at $2 million and Turner’s bond is $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known on Monday if any of the four had been assigned attorneys to speak on their behalf.

***

2 Tennessee inmates who fled die in NC

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say two inmates who fled jail with another man have died in North Carolina.

Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, died in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

According to preliminary information, the men led authorities on a pursuit following a convenience store robbery in another part of North Carolina, and the vehicle was disabled, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

No other details were immediately released.

The sheriff’s office said Johnny Shane Brown, 50, remained at large. The three men escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service have been involved in the investigation.

***

6 hospitalized after overdose report at hotel

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Six people were taken to a hospital after officers responded to a report of people overdosing at a historic North Carolina hotel over the weekend, police said.

Asheville Police officers were called to the Grove Park Inn on Saturday night for a report of numerous people who had overdosed in a hotel room, police said in a news release Monday.

Asheville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS personnel treated two people and a total of six people were taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said. Narcotics were recovered and police said detectives are still investigating the incident.

Kelley Klope, with the Asheville Fire Department, said that two people were treated at the hotel with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, because of an overdose and then taken to the hospital, news outlets reported.

Four other people showed some signs or symptoms connected to an overdose and were taken to the hospital for treatment, she said.

***

Man involved in hit-and-runs killed in crash

KENANSVILLE (AP) — A man who authorities believe was involved in a hit-and-run in North Carolina was killed in a separate crash, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The patrol said Jose Carmen Sanchez Gonzalez, 43, of Rose Hill, was killed on U.S. Highway 117 near the town of Rose Hill on Saturday when his vehicle hit a car head-on, WITN reported.

Officials believe Gonzalez was involved in another crash at a restaurant parking lot before he left the scene and then rear-ended another car after he drove away, leading to the collision that killed him.

The other driver in the head-on collision is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, the patrol said. While an investigation continues, the patrol confirmed that alcohol was involved.

***

Woman dies in crash blamed on icy weather

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A North Carolina woman was killed in a traffic accident which apparently resulted from freezing rain that made roads slick and created problems across the area, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Troopers said Irma Poso, 64, of East Bend, was killed when her vehicle swerved off the road just west of Winston-Salem and hit a tree, news outlets reported. Poso died at the scene, the patrol said.

The patrol said it is looking into the crash, but its early investigation indicates icy conditions were a factor.

Freezing rain is also being blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 west of downtown Winston-Salem, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash in the westbound lanes involved at least 10 vehicles.

To the east, Greensboro police said two lanes of I-40 West at N.C. Highway 68 and two lanes of I-40 East at Interstate 73 are closed due to traffic crashes in which icy conditions were seen as a factor. In addition, the exit ramp from Interstate 73 Southbound to I-40 Eastbound was closed due to icy conditions.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for portions of central North Carolina until early Monday afternoon because of freezing rain.