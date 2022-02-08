COVID Heroes

Courtesy photos

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners has honored a handful of Scotland County residents for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first handful of “COVID Hereos” was honored at the January meeting and the remainder were honored during Monday night’s meeting. The list of those honored includes Essie Davis, nominated by John Alford; Rena McNeil, nominated by Darrel “BJ” Gibson; Erika Elliot, nominated by Tim Ivey; Bebe Holt, nominated by Whit Gibson; Kelly J. Pevey, nominated by Carol McCall; The Rev. Vermel Taylor, nominated by Clarence McPhatter; and Zachariah McNeill, nominated by Betty Blue Gholston.