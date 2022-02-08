LRCG and county vote not to support realignment

LAURINBURG — The NC Works Commission is working on a study about realigning workforce development in the state, which the Lumber River Council of Governments could be detrimental to the local area.

During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the Lumber River Council of Government Workforce Development Administrator Patricia Hammonds presented information on the limited amount coming out about the study.

“We found out back in November 2021 that the NC Works Commission was planning to undergo a study of the workforce development board system,” Hammonds said. “Some of the information that has been shared has when I say it’s raising concerns, it’s showing that they are looking at realigning the current boundaries we receive funding for to provide services.”

Hammonds added there are a lot of services the LRCOG provides such as on-the-job training for individuals and providing training for individuals who need more skills in order to get a job.

“There is a possibility that if this realignment is pushed if it does come out they would approve a realignment of workforce development boards in areas we may lose local control,” Hammonds said. “That means we could potentially lose funding for our local area. That would be devastating if we did.”

There was a request from Hammonds that the county commissioners sign a resolution stating they do not support the realignment.

LRCOG Executive Director David Richardson spoke on the importance of workforce development and how the area could be looked over if this realignment might happen.

”There are eight prosperity zones across the state and our suspicion is that they are trying to realign them with prosperity zones,” Richardson said. “Our prosperity zone as you notice includes Cumberland County which is very urban and it’s characteristics are very different than the five counties we work with at Lumber River. You get that urban influence, you get rid of that rural voice and that rural voice that we think is very important because all our counties are rural. Having that rural voice heard is very important and something we bring to the table to make sure that voice does not get overshadowed by that urban voice.”

Richardson added that the Department of Commerce is one of the only entities that use the prosperity zones and only on specific projects. Commissioner Tim Ivey asked why this might be happening — if it was money or something else.

“What we’ve heard is that they feel there are too many workforce boards across the state,” Richardson said. “There’s 23 and some are as small as one county and others are larger. We’ve heard that is the motivation for it, we do know the state has lost some funding over the years but no one will give us a definite answer when we’ve asked that question when we first heard about it … we can’t get a clear answer about what’s going on.”

The board voted unanimously to support the LRCOG and not support the realignment.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]burgexchange.com.