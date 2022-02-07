Saturday march is a peaceful one

LUMBERTON — More than 20 people marched Saturday afternoon for justice in the fatal shooting of Matt Oxendine.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, was shot Jan. 9, 2021, by law enforcement personnel while he was sitting inside a vehicle, the headliner of which he allegedly had set fire to. The State Bureau of Investigation released a statement three days later indicating that the weapon law enforcement officers said he pointed at them was “a toy gun with a wooden stock and a metal bolt with a short barrel.”

Participants started at Elm Street, turned on 24th Street, Fayetteville Road, Roberts Avenue then back to the parking lot of First Bank across from Biggs Park Mall.

Representatives from at least three other families were present and marching for justice for cases involving their loved ones as well.

Among people present were Kathy Greggs, co-founder of Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce, and Mike Harris, of the Black Panthers.

***

Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal weekend crash

LUMBERTON — A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal crash this past weekend that left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital.

Howard McNair, of McPhail Road in Lumberton, has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, habitual impaired driving, felony flee to elude arrest, larceny of motor vehicle, driving while impaired, failing to stop for blue lights and siren, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, left of center, failure to wear seatbelt and failure to burn headlights, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

McNair has been charged with DWI in separate instances that occurred in 2003, 2013 and 2014, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Offender Public Information records.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

***

Employee charged with stealing from residents’ accounts

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has charged a Hamlet House employee with stealing from the senior living facility.

Kim McCaskill has been charged with eight counts each of obtaining property under false pretenses and larceny by an employee.

Since June of 2021, Lt. Edwin Roman with HPD has been investigating this incident. He was initially contacted by an elderly individual at the facility who had missing funds from their account.

After that report, other seniors reached out and expressed similar concerns. Roman said that around 10 individuals have reported regarding the suspected fraud.

It’s unclear how much total money was allegedly obtained by McCaskill. Roman said that it was approximately $100 to $200 removed a day for an unspecified amount of time. McCaskill’s primary responsibility at the Hamlet House was managing of the funds, Roman said.

McCaskill turned herself into the Magistrate’s Office Friday morning and was released on bond.

***

Sheriff’s deputies earn advanced law enforcement certificates

LUMBERTON — Six Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were presented recently with Advanced Law Enforcement certificates.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presented the deputies with the certificates during a Wednesday ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office.

Receiving the certificates were 1st Sgt. Stephen Lewis, Detective Brent Oxendine, 1st Sgt. Earl Cox, School Resource Officer Jamie Oxendine, Lt. Kevin Hickman and Sgt. Deidra Howell.

“This is the highest award a law enforcement officer can receive that is issued by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. These certificates are the result of years of dedication, and commitment to the profession, this agency and our community,” Wilkins said in a statement.

From Champion Media reports