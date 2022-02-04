Jones brings the journey of Blacks to life each week

LAURINBURG — Tyris D. Jones has a way with words, and every Tuesday this month, Jones will be telling stories at the Storytelling and Arts Center on Main Street in downtown Laurinburg.

The Scotland County Arts Council will host storytime matinee to celebrate Black History Month. The inside of the center has been turned into an exhibit showing the cultural achievements of the African diaspora. Jones said many of the items on display, including family Bibles, classic books written by Black authors and art work, were lent to the center from people in the area.

“To actually have this building open as an exhibit for the whole month to celebrate Black History, this is the first time this has happened,” Jones said.

The exhibit spans from Africa to present-day America, highlighting the journey of Black people.

“This is just the beginning here … that way next year, we can put a different spin on it,” he said.

Jones said this exhibit gives people more knowledge than just what is taught or isn’t taught in schools.

At each performance, Jones incorporates the singing of the Negro National Anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.” Before singing at the first storytelling event, Jones educated the audience on the relevance and history of the song.

“This started as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and his brother Rosamond Johnson put it to music,” he said. “It was first presented in 1900 in Jacksonville, Fla., by a group of 500 Black students at the request of Frederick Douglass to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.”

Then in a melodic voice, Jones begins singing the words: “Lift every voice and sing, til earth and heaven ring.”

Jones said the exhibit has something for everyone and he hopes that it sparks stories about family histories that will help the next generation have an idea of where they came from.

