Living a successful life

I was finishing my book, “I Can and I Will,” over three years ago, when a man asked me what it was about. I explained it was a book about overcoming obstacles, finding God, and success. I’ll never forget what he said. His response was, “you can’t write a book about success, because you’re not successful.”

You’d think my response would have been better, but I paused, and I thought. For a moment, I let this man get inside of my head, and I agreed with him. For a moment, I felt unworthy to write a book about success when I only had a few thousand dollars in the bank and was driving a Kia Soul. For a moment, I forgot where I had come from.

Romans 12:2 — “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

I forgot that I had been sleeping in a car a few years ago with $19.70 to my name. I forgot that I had to clean bathrooms, make beds, and mow yards to feed my family. I forgot that my wife and I had created a business while we were homeless that was known across the country and I forgot that I had finished law school while all of this was going on in our lives.

I’ve had millions of dollars, driven a Cadillac and spent $500 on a meal, and had friends lined up to see me every day, and I was miserable. We’ve confused money with success, when this simply is not true. I found success while homeless and sleeping in that car with $19.70. That’s when I found God.

Success is God!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.