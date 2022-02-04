Break-in suspect

sought by police

LUMBERTON — Police here are searching for a suspect in the robberies of three local convenient stores that occurred at the end of January.

The Lumberton Police Department released photos Wednesday of a man suspected in the robberies of three Minuteman Food Mart stores in Lumberton. During the “last few weeks of January,” the convenience store locations at Elizabethtown Road and Godwin Avenue, and near Walmart Neighborhood Market were among locations robbed.

The third location robbed was not immediately made available upon request.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person, should contact Lumberton police Detective Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

***

Preschool set

for expansion

LUMBERTON — Shining Stars Preschool in Lumberton will offer a testing hub for children with disabilities across the county as part of a renovation project that is in its preliminary stages.

Shining Stars Preschool, which formerly shared space with Monarch on Caton Road, will expand to better serve children with disabilities across the school system through a $1 million renovation project. The project also will allow the preschool to serve more pre-K students.

The building was given to the school system by Robeson County in 2021, and was part of the agreement between the county and the school district to repair the roof of the preschool.

***

Man charged with

child sex offense

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with a sex offense involving himself and a juvenile between the age of 4 and 7 years old.

Patrick Tyler Brigman, 26, is charged with one felony count of first-degree forcible sex offense and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

Brigman was processed into Richmond County Jail and placed under a $300,000 secure bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 17.

***

Aberdeen man

gets gun charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Aberdeen man with firing a weapon into an ex-girlfriend’s home.

Nikita Domonique Core, 34, is charged with two felony counts of assault by pointing a gun and one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and in the presence of a minor.

Core was processed at the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $250,000 secure bond.

From Champion Media reports