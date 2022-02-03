Spreading love in the library

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is spreading the love of the library this February.

From scavenger hunts, to take-and-make kits to virtual storytime, the library has plenty of activities for the youth in the community.

“Right now, we’re having a scavenger hunt that everyone really seems to be enjoying,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “The kids come in and look for clues in the children’s section. When they find all the clues it leads them to a prize.”

After children partake in the scavenger hunt they can also take home one of two take-and-make kits. For younger children, there is a magnet armadillo craft and for older children, there’s a secret love message coding bracelet.

For those who might want to continue staying at home, there will be a virtual storytime every Thursday posted to the library’s Facebook page. The theme of the month is “love” and follows the Every Child Ready to Read standards.

“We’re also supporting Parks and Recreation’s ‘Letter’s of Love’ program but having card kits for people take,” Maley said. “We also have a template for people who might want to do a large amount like for a church or a classroom. We’re just asking that they be turned back in by Feb. 11 so that we can get them to the nursing homes in our community by Valentine’s Day.”

On Saturday, the community is being encouraged to come to the library and bring their children for the 11th annual “Take Your Child to the Library Day.”

“We’re hoping to get some new faces coming into the library to look around and grab a sweet treat at the desk before they leave,” Maley said. “We’re also going to have sign-up sheets for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that is provided by the Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families. Parents with kids who are not yet in school can sign up to receive a free book per month for their child.”

The library is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For information on the events, contact the library at 910-276-0563.

