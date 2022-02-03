Pre-K registration opening Feb. 21

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will open early registration for pre-K classes from Feb. 21 through July 22.

To be eligible, youngsters must be 4 years old by Aug. 31.

When registering, parents/guardians must bring the youngster’s certified birth certificate, Social Security card, current immunization card, current health assessment, current dental screening, proof of residence and proof of parent/guardian income.

The schools participating in the NC Pre-K Program are Laurel Hill Elementary, South Johnson Elementary, Sycamore Lane Primary and Wagram Elementary.

For information, contact the school in your area.