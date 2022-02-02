Attempted break-in leads to shooting

LAURINBURG — Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an attempted breaking and entering, as well as a shooting that occurred Monday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, a resident of Old Wire Road was at home when a man knocked on his door. The resident of the home told deputies he did not answer the door and, when he didn’t, the man outside began trying to kick in the door.

The resident reportedly yelled to the man that he would shoot at him if he didn’t stop, but before he was able to do anything the man kicked in the door and fired at least two shots. The victim responded by firing his own weapon and the suspect fled.

It is unknown if the suspect who fled was injured, but the resident of the residence was not injured.

Anyone with information relating on this event is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]