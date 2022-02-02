Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Executive Park Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone broke into the residence, but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

WAGRAM — Mid South Guns on Main Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a man came into the businesses and asked to look at a gun. The man then grabbed the gun and fled. The case is being transferred to the Wagram Police Department.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that a storage building was taken.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Argyleshire Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons opened a bank account in their name.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone opened a bank account in their name.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had opened a bank account in their name.

Vandalism

LAUREL HILL — The King Fisher Society on Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had damaged a storage building door.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Martik Taylor, 37, of Barnes Bridge Road was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquan Harrys, 28, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for resist, delay and obstructing an officer. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alexis Martin, 24, of Raeford was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Cumberland County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Isheena Lacue, 36, of Roosevelt Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Franklin County. She was given a $1,000 bond.