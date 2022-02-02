Manufacturing company out thousands after wire fraud

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County business is missing several thousand dollars after one of its suppliers was hacked.

According to Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Dover, the wire fraud was reported by Scotland Manufacturing, located at Skyway Church Road in Laurinburg on Tuesday.

The company does businesses with Randall Metals out of Pennsylvania, which reportedly had its emails hacked. Scotland Manufacturing reported there was $99,132.90 sent to Randall Metals for products that were never received.

Dover added the Sheriff’s Office is looking into what jurisdiction Randall Metals would be in to send the case there, since the fraud did not occur in the Scotland County.

