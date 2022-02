Cheris Hodges | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast hosted a Black History Month storytelling event with Tyris D. Jones on Tuesday. Jones will perform each Tuesday throughout February at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Jones shared stories from The Hat-Shaking Dance and other Tales from the Gold Coast at the first matinee.