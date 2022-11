LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of January.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Jan. 3: Carlie C’s IGA Meat Market, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Jan. 3: Smithfield’s Chicken-N-BBQ, Laurinburg, 95.5

— Jan. 4: Taki, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Jan. 5: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 92.5

— Jan. 5: Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 8, Laurinburg, 94.0

— Jan. 6: Chick-Fil-A, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Jan. 7: Sneads Grove Convenient Store, 96.5

— Jan. 7: Wendy’s, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Jan. 10: Jerry’s Deli and Grill, Laurinburg, 95.0

— Jan. 11: Food Lion North, Laurinburg, 98.5

— Jan. 11: Food Lion North Deli, Laurinburg, 98.0

— Jan. 13: Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, Laurinburg, 91.0

— Jan. 14: County Line, Maxton, 94.0

— Jan. 15: Fore’s Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.0

— Jan. 18: Carlie C’s IGA Deli, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Jan. 20: Greek Village, Laurinburg, 91,0

— Jan. 20: Shaw School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Jan. 25: Captain D’s Seafood, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Jan. 25: Nic’s Pic Kwik Deli No. 1, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Jan. 25: Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 12, Laurinburg, 95.0

— Jan. 26: Little Fugi Grill, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Jan. 27: Carver School Cafeteria, Laurel Hill, 98.0

— Jan. 28: Waffle House, Laurinburg, 87.0

— Jan. 31: Scotland County High School cafeteria, Laurinburg, 98.0