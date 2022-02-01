THE FIRST FEMALE

“Within my own denomination, there was a lot of resistance to women, (but FBCL was different). I chose to be with those who would embrace me.” — the Rev. Jeanne Baucom

LAURINBURG — The Rev. Jeanne Baucom is officially the first woman to lead First Baptist Church of Laurinburg after her installation this past Sunday.

The Lexington native isn’t brand new to the church, however. Baucom served as the minister of education at the church in 1986. Now, she’s back and ready to welcome the community to worship and grow together.

“We’re all looking forward to good days ahead,” Baucom said.

She’s been in ministry for more than 25 years. She was educated at Clemson University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Over her career, Baucom said she’s seen a lot of changes for how women in ministry are accepted.

“Within my own denomination, there was a lot of resistance to women,” she said, but FBCL was different. The church ordained a female deacon in 1976, way before many other baptist churches accepted women in leadership roles.

“I chose to be with those who would embrace me,” she said.

FBCL embraced Baucom, she said she received a call from the church to serve as their leader. “We’ve had a good relationship and they knew me and how I would serve them.”

And her service will be inclusive, just as she believes Jesus was. “We are a church on mission,” she said, “We are an inclusive group. Everyone is welcome and we welcome all to come worship with us. Our God is one who loves us deeply and abundantly,” she said, adding that this is the kind of love the church plans to sow into the community.

“It’s important to pay attention to our own spiritual journey and reach outside of the walls to serve. We have to reach out to the community,” she said.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baucom said the church is taking steps to keep worshipers safe. FBCL hold services in person on Sunday mornings with social distancing enabled and mask required. On Wednesdays, the church hosts a Bible study on Facebook on the church’s page.

