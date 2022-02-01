A simple sweet treat you will devour

For those who don’t know, I recently bought a house, and one of the highlights of the house is my kitchen. I went from very limited kitchen space to now having decorations and plants on my counter-tops with room to spare. So basically, what that means is, I’m finally able to use some of the gadgets I’ve gotten over the years that I haven’t really used; the main one being my air fryer.

I got the air fryer from a friend several months back, just around the time I started packing up my apartment, and while I’ve been in the house since November I only recently broke out the air fryer. Let me tell you, it hasn’t gone back into the pantry since I brought it out. It just sits on my counter now because I use it at least once a day.

I’m not kidding once a day. I didn’t understand the hyper because I truly never got it with the InstaPot, but I get the hype with the air fryer.

It’s great for making eggs, salmon, steak, chicken or just reheating chicken nuggets you didn’t finish the day before. The possibilities are endless.

But for today I’m going to talk about one of the easiest recipes that were a major hit here in our office: cinnamon sugar biscuit bites.

I couldn’t stop eating these things and they were so incredibly simple to make! I saw the recipe on either Facebook or TikTok and I was SOLD. So I hope you’re ready for some deliciousness in this recipe.

I will add I used too much sugar since I decided to throw some brown sugar in there just for a little something but it was great to kind of just dipping your bite in if you needed more sugar.

***

Ingredients …

1 can of biscuits (I used the butter kind)

1/3 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of brown sugar

4-5 tablespoons of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of butter

Spray vegetable oil

***

Directions …

Cut biscuit pieces into fours and run your air fryer on 350 for 2 to 3 minutes while you cut to preheat it. Spray the bottom of the air fryer with the vegetable oil then add as many pieces of biscuit that your air fryer allows and top with another spray of oil. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes at 350.

Transfer cooked biscuits to a bowl, this took about three rounds for me to cook it all.

While biscuits cook add sugars and cinnamon to a Ziploc bag and mix.

Once all biscuits are cooked and in the bowl, melt the butter and drizzle on the biscuit pieces.

Dump the biscuits into the Ziploc and mix thoroughly.

Add biscuits to a plate or bowl and enjoy.

