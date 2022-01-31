LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Friday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, John Pearson, 36, also known as “T-Biscuit,” has warrants out for breaking and entering to terrorize, assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Pearson showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Skipper Road around noon and, when she ran into the home, he kicked the door down. Once he was inside the home, he reportedly beat and strangled her before fleeing.

The report by the Sheriff’s Office did not list her condition or if she was taken to a medical facility, just that Scotland County EMS responded to the scene.

If anyone had any information about the location of Pearson is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

