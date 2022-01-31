South Carolina men arrested after attempting to flee scene

LAURINBURG — Two men have been arrested in South Carolina after fleeing an attempted burglary in Scotland County.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. Friday deputies responded to Pea Bridge Road near Crestline Homes that two men were trying to break into a storage building.

The two men took off running before deputies arrived, however, someone saw the men running towards the South Carolina line and contacted the McColl Police Department.

The officers with the McColl Police Department responded to the area and located the two men who were identified as 24-year-old Jonathan McAllister and 31-year-old Heritage Martin both of McColl.

The two were arrested for possession of burglary tools in South Carolina and warrants were taken out on them for attempting breaking and entering by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover added they are waiting for extradition to Scotland County for the warrants.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]