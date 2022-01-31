Weekend dusting of snow may be the end … for now

LAURINBURG — Early Saturday morning, it was back.

The snow.

It was the third weekend in a row, but this time the region received less than an inch of snow and it was mostly gone by midday Saturday when temperatures rose to near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Robert Sampson, Scotland County EMS Director, said Saturday’s snow was just a dusting and didn’t cause any serious problems in the area. There were no power outages and only a few minor accidents.

“There were some patchy areas on the roads,” he said.

Sampson said the future forecasts don’t have any chances of snow on the radar.

“Hopefully we are done with snow,” Sampson said.

Since Jan. 15, the county has dealt with freezing rain, frigid temperatures and several inches of snow —every Saturday. For this area, that’s pretty rare.

But this week, the only precipitation in the forecast is rain and that’s coming Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures this week range from the mid-50s to low 70s. Definitely not much of a chance for snow this weekend.

