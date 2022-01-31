Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Feb. 3

— There will be town hall meetings to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for children at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Participants can win door prizes. For information, contact Janna Blue at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4439.

Feb. 5

— Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative will present a diabetes class at Partners In Ministry at 9 a.m. The class will be held at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg. The class will focus on diabetes and prediabetes-related topics and pre-diabetes screening. If you are interested in joining, contact Chanel McClennahan, program development and outreach coordinator, at 910-277-3355 or by email at [email protected]

Feb. 7

— An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Pet Sense in Laurinburg.

Feb. 17

— Live Like Madison will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

Feb. 18

— St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street in Laurinburg will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

— Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, will host the Legal Aid of NC Senior Law Project from 11 a.m. to noon for those 60 years of age and older. Discussions will focus on elder abuse, wills, power of attorney and more. For information or to reserve a seat, call Tammy Jacobs at 910-277-2585.

April 29

— The first Laurinburg After 5 concert of the year will kick off the two-day SpringFest event. Those who are participating in the FUNd Run-4-Life will have packet pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. and the concert with music from Envision will go from 6 to 9 p.m.

April 30

— The second day of SpringFest begins with FUNd Run-4-Life. The event will begin its registration at 7 a.m. and the run will begin at 8:30 a.m. there will be a 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and a kids zone. At 10 a.m. the Spring Art Festival will kick off with arts, crafts and food vendors along with live music, a community art show and a beverage garden.

Ongoing

— The American Legion Post 50 site, located at the corner of Atkinson Street and Yadkin Avenue in Laurinburg, is offering COVID testing and vaccines Monday through Friday only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.