Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone threw a brick through her car window and stole a pink purse which included identification cards, a social security card and $200 in cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sierra Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had broken in through their back door and stole a burgundy suitcase and $1,800 in cash.

LAURINBURG — Two residents of Pea Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke into the outbuildings behind their homes. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Southeast Farm Equipment reported to the police department on Friday that two chainsaws and a backpack blower were taken by an unknown male who left in a tan Buick LeSabre.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that he had friends over and, when they left, he noticed his firearm was missing.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons opened a bank account in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joshua Bryant, 32, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday on a warrant out of Moore County for felony larceny and another warrant for obtaining property by false pretenses out of Scotland County. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Frier, 22, of Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Linda Gates, 60, of McLaughlin Road was arrested Monday for misuse of 911. She was given a $500 bond.