Student suspended after bringing gun to school

LUMBERTON — A teen was suspended after being found with a handgun Friday at Lumberton High School.

The 14-year-old ninth-grader was suspended for 365 days after being found with the gun, according to Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student’s name was not released because of his age.

Bullets were also found in his desk “during the search process,” Burnette said.

“The principal received a tip from another student that led to the discovery of the weapon,” Burnette said.

The student was taken into custody by school resource officers on campus, he added.

“We expect charges to follow,” Burnette said.

***

Educators stretched thin amid pandemic

LUMBERTON — At it’s January meeting, Public Schools of Robeson County School Board members expressed concern over teacher workloads during COVID-19.

Some members mentioned staffing issues and the reality of teachers managing more than one classroom.

There is a shortage of substitute teachers and often teachers are pulled from teaching to perform other duties, said Dee Grissett, PSRC Career and Technical Education coordinator and president of Robeson Association of Educators, on Thursday. Some teachers also have been sick or exposed to COVID, which has contributed in fewer educators in the classrooms, leaving others to step in when needed.

“It’s a lot and unless you’re actually in a school classroom, you can’t — you can’t imagine what’s going on,” Grissett said.

Like many administrators and educators, Grissett too is unsure of the solution to the shortages or ways to alleviate strain on staff.

***

County looking to upgrade water, sewer systems

WADESBORO — Anson Economic Development Partnership (Anson EDP) is making plans on two product development projects: the extension of the sewer line to the Atlantic Gateway Logistics Park and the building of the Wadesboro Industrial Park.

Grants from the state championed by Rep. Mark Brody and Sen. Tom McInnis made the projects possible.

“The new line will run from the pump station at Hailey’s Ferry Road, approximately three miles to the park, at the cost of $3.9 million,” Anson EDP Executive Director John Marek said. “LKC is currently acquiring the necessary rights-of-way and permits to begin construction, [and] they expect to start moving dirt on the project by April or May.”

Construction will most likely begin in May or June.

“The building will be 45,000 to 50,000 square feet with 28-foot ceilings on ten acres. Although the design has not been finalized, we are currently leaning toward steel and masonry construction. We expect the building to cost about $3 million,” Marek said. “If everything goes according to schedule with the park infrastructure project, we will break ground on the building in June or July, with an anticipated completion date in early 2023.”

For information, contact Anson EDP at 704-690-4936 or [email protected]

***

City receives almost $5 million in mitigation buyout grant funding

BENNETTSVILLE< S.C. — Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Steering Committee of The South Carolina Office of Resilience’s (SCOR) Disaster Recovery Office has approved $4,933,225 in mitigation buyout grant funding for the city of Bennettsville.

Holly Swann, manager of Planning and Zoning for Bennettsville, said she submitted 46 properties, which included homes and vacant lots in the Shady Rest and Richardson Park areas.

“It will be a major undertaking by the city and Disaster Recovery Division of the SC Office of Resilience,” Swann said.

The purpose of the buyouts is to get people out of areas that flood. In February, Swann said the city will receive notification and have a resolution passed by city council.

In March, there will be project kickoff meetings with city officials and residents.

The implementation of the project will be in April. In the process, structures or homes brought will be demolished and the property is cleaned up and made into green space.

From Champion Media reports