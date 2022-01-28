Our Lord is depending on us

A prominent man in the business world expressed to a friend his keen desire for something real in life. “How about God,” asked his friend. “He is very real to some of us.”

“Well,” was the reply, “If He is, why don’t all of you begin to make Him real to the rest of us? He can’t be very real to most Christians, or they wouldn’t succeed so well in keeping Him out of all their conversations.”

If our faith is worth anything at all, it is worth sharing with others. According to what we have seen from the Word of God, the lost cannot be saved without a witness. They must have a witness to hear; they must hear to believe; they must believe to call; and they must call to be saved. But they cannot call until they believe, and they cannot believe until they hear, and they cannot hear without a witness.

Freedom of religion is becoming a thing of the past. The rights of Christians are being diminished. Not only has there been a ban on prayer in the schools, but the Bible is also now under attack. It looks like we are headed for no open Bible teaching outside the walls of the church building. People are dying having not known the Lord Jesus Christ. This means eternal death.

God tells us in Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death.” This means to continue to live in sin results in eternal separation from God. Thank God, the last part of that verse says: “But the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” The Apostle Paul wrote “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13, NKJV) but, interestingly, the Apostle Paul presents four questions without the answers.

First, “How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed?”. Christians must teach non-believers that Christ died for our sins, He was buried, and was raised from the dead on the third day. This means much more than believing with the head but believing with the heart, trusting our Lord who gave His blood to pay for our sins. The new life is not for one day but throughout eternity.

Second, “How shall they believe in Him of Whom they have not heard?”. The lost cannot believe in Him until they have heard the Good News of Salvation “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. (John 3:16, NKJV).

Third, “How shall they hear without a preacher (witness)?”. Each one of us has the command to go. “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace and bring glad tidings of good things.” We will never know the blessing of witnessing until we have experienced someone coming to know the Lord through our sharing the Gospel. God has given us the Great Commission that is to make disciples. As we go in our daily life, we are to be witnesses to others of what Christ can do for them.

Fourth, “How shall they preach unless they are sent?”. If we are unable to go, we are to send others who are called like our missionaries who go throughout the world. Christ Jesus is the sender.

In the New Year, Christians have a greater challenge than ever in being obedient in carrying the Word of God to whoever will listen. Our Lord is depending on all of us.

Don Davis is a retired minister who grew up in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and currently resides in Concord, North Carolina.