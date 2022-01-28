1,000-pluscyclist arecoming

LAURINBURG — More than 1,000 cyclists will be stopping in Laurinburg in October as Cycle North Carolina announced that its “Mountains to Coast” route includes Scotland County as one of its overnight stops.

The route for the 23rd annual ride will roll from Lake Junaluska to Holden Beach from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8. Riders are expected to bike an average of 60 miles per day and will stop overnight in Hendersonville, Tryon, Belmond, Albermarle, Whiteville and Laurinburg.

“This is a great opportunity for people who might not have ever been to this part of the state to see what Laurinburg has to offer,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “Some will be staying in our hotels and we hope also enjoying our local restaurants and getting to experience some of our local shops as well.”

This is the second time that Cycle North Carolina has stopped in Laurinburg, but the first time was 10 years ago and the riders didn’t stay overnight. The riders instead stopped and were taken to watch the Golden Knight’s at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport before riding to the next stop.

Legion Park will be the camp spot for the cyclists who don’t want to stay at a hotel and tractor-trailers with showers and porta-johns will come in with the riders for those camping.

English added with the cyclists coming in, a Laurinburg After 5 event is being planned.

“We wanted to do something big for them since this is such a huge opportunity for this community to have all these people coming in,” English said. “So we thought hosting an After 5 event and allowing the community to come out and enjoy it along with the cyclists would be a great idea.”

Since the ride began in 1999 Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.

“We’re very excited to have Cycle North Carolina not only coming through but spending the night with us,” Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis told WLNC. “So we’re all working hard with the TDA, Parks and Rec and the Chamber to make sure we show the best side of Laurinburg for a 1,000 cyclists who will be visiting us soon. “

Online registration for those interested in participating in the ride is open at www.ncsports.org. Cycle North Carolina will be capping registration at 1,100 riders, so interested riders are encouraged to register early.

