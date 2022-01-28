SEarCH recruiting students; applications available Feb. 7

“Students who are used to studying and have to work hard for their grades are the ones who do well here.” — SEarCH Principal Kesha Hood

LAURINBURG — Scotland Early College High School is looking for students.

Recruitment for the SEarCH program is underway. The school has a 100% graduation rate and 90% of students get college acceptance, according to the district’s website.

Applications go live on Feb. 7 and can be accessed online. The application period ends on Feb. 22.

The process to get accepted goes as follows, according to the district’s website: “Round 1: All students submit application online, relevant scores/information collected for interested students, semi-finalists selected based on initial scores and number of applicants. Round 2: Semi-finalists submit (3) teacher reference forms, finalists selected based on updated scores. Round 3: Finalists submit parental agreement & complete brief interviews with SEarCH Teachers, class of 2025 selected based on updated scores.”

Parent night is scheduled for Feb. 8 and will be held in person at the school’s campus and virtually, SEarCH principal Kesha Hood said.

“Last year we had 150 students interested in coming and we selected 65,” she said.

Hood said the type of students who are successful at SEarCH as the ones who work hard and want a challenge — not just the straight-A students.

“Students who are used to studying and have to work hard for their grades are the ones who do well here,” she said, adding that it’s a misconception for kids to think that you have to be perfect to be accepted into the program.

“There are all kinds of students here from all walks of life,” Hood said.

And SEarCH is hoping to attract more first-generation college students. SEarCH is operated in conjunction with Richmond County Community College.

Want to learn more? There will be a SEarCH parent meeting on Feb. 7 at 615 W. Covington St. starting at 6 p.m. It can be viewed online at: meet.google.com/tfc-azsc-pqe

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]