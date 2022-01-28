Break-in

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 2 reported to the police department on Tuesday that a mobile blower, two containers of detergent and a cooker motor were stolen after someone broke into a storage room.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a wallet with financial cards and identification cards. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown person broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a Britta .9mm firearm then broke into the storage unit and stole a Taurus .9mm firearm.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Academy Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday unknown persons broke in and stole a PlayStation 4 game system and a 55-inch TV.

Larceny

GIBSON — A resident of Fletcher Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their .380 pistol from the residence.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Old Wire Convenience Store Wednesday in reference to larceny by an employee. Around $900 was taken and there is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Floors Galore on McColl Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that a catalytic converter was stolen from a company vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A student of St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Wednesday that a PlayStation 5 game system was stolen from their dorm room.

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Family Dollar on Morgan Street Thursday in reference to larceny by an employee. The store had video footage of one of the employees stealing $880 from the business.

Toris Devon Smith, 49, of Dawson Street, was charged with larceny by an employee. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —The Island on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that an unknown Indian or Hispanic male wearing a blue mask, dark blue hoodie and blue jeans came into the store and stole an unknown amount of money. He left in a dark-colored sedan.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that while in the Scotland Crossing Shopping Center parking lot someone scratched their vehicle.

Fraud

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their phone and used it to transfer $800 from the victim’s bank account.

Counterfiet

LAURINBURG — The Cyber Center on McColl Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that a counterfeit $100 was passed. There is a person of interest.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Cemetery Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the week prior he was assaulted while on the porch of his residence. There is a person of interest.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scotch Meadows Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that they paid an individual $2,000 to do work but the work was never done. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Andre McNeill, 49, of Beta Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamie Baker, 32, of Beta Street was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dorean Brayboy, 18, of Pembroke was arrested Tuesday for larceny by an employee after stealing $96 of sporting goods and food items from Walmart. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Edward Everett, 28, of Sunset Drive was arrested Tuesday on warrants for habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, misdemeanor child abuse and felony probation violation. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 55, of Hasty Road was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of meth, felony possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marilyn Griffin, 38, of Beech Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for allowing dogs to run at-large and creating and maintaining a nuisance. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Douglas Ivey, 33, of Shaw Road was arrested Wednesday on a true bill of indictment for felony child abuse. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Jason Packer, 42, of McRae Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for felony fleeing to elude arrest, communicating threats, cyberstalking, failure to appear in Richmond County for felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear in Hoke County for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Moore County for attempted misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $33,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kristen Grooms, 41, of McRae Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Amy Parker, 40, of Rockingham was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny along with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Taurus Flowers, 44, of Roosevelt Street was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alexandria Fields, 22, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony probation violation. She was given a $50,000 bond.