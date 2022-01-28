Crash victims

are recovering

LUMBERTON — Two men involved in a Jan. 11 crash at KFC have been released from the hospital, and are recovering from their injuries, according to police.

The driver 21-year-old Dorian Scott, and a passenger 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings have been released from the hospital, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker. Both men were airlifted to separate hospitals for treatment. Scott had sustained life-threatening injuries, and Cummings sustained serious injuries.

Anthony Gerald, 33, of Skipper Street in Lumberton, was killed as a result of the crash, according to Lumberton police. He was transported to UNC Health Southeastern where he died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

***

Jersey Mike’s

is on its way

ROCKINGHAM — C.F. Smith Property Group on Thursday announced via social media the second of the three new businesses coming to Rockingham as part of a new development to be named Broad Station Commons.

According to the post, a Jersey Mike’s will be joining Starbucks in the Broad Station Commons. It’s unknown at this time what the third occupant will be.

The Commons will be located on a property that is a combination of the two parcels where the Mi Casita building and the Chiba Japanese Restaurant currently sit.

***

American Legion

set to expand

ELLERBE — The newly-chartered American Legion Post 73 is looking to expand their membership as they recruit from Ellerbe, Hoffman and Norman.

JoAnn Blyther, organizer for the Post, said that this expansion has been in the works for over a year now. They received a charter in November of 2021.

If you would like more information about the Post, they can be reached at P.O. Box 812, Ellerbe, NC, 28338. Blyther can be reached at [email protected] and co-organizer William Birt Fraser can be reached at [email protected]

***

Man charged

with assault

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with breaking and entering into an ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her.

Shamique Divine Hubbard, 32, is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering to terrorize and injure and assault on a female, and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official.

Hubbard in being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond due to his charges being domestic violence-related.

From Champion Media reports