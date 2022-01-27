RichmondCC Foundation Gala rescheduled for April 2

HAMLET — Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the Richmond Community College Foundation has rescheduled The Gala to April 2.

“We were prepared to have a Valentine’s Gala on Feb. 12, but now we will be having a Spring Gala in April,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, associate vice president for development who oversees the operations of the Foundation. “We feel this is the responsible thing to do to assure the safety of our community.”

While the date will change, most of the other details will remain the same. The semi-formal event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Cocktails and heavy hors d’ oeuvres will be served, and entertainment will be provided by DJ David Graham. Dr. Tommy Jarrell, former Richmond County Health Director, will also be honored at the Gala as the Foundation’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

The Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Foundation, providing funds that support more access to college programs for the people of Richmond and Scotland County and the surrounding region.

“We look forward to bringing the Gala back after not being able to host it last year. It’s definitely an enjoyable evening and a great way to support the College and its mission to offer educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and workforce development and training that will enhance the quality of students’ lives,” Shuler said.

Admission to the Gala is $50 per person. Corporate sponsorships start at $1,000. Sponsorship levels include complimentary tickets, a special gift package, professional photography and reserved seating.

For information about tickets or sponsorships, please contact Foundation Administrative Assistant Lisa Harrelson at 910-410-1808 or [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased online at www.richmondcc.edu/gala.