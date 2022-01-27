LAURINBURG — With many events going virtual or canceling due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, organizers are still hopeful for the annual Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce membership banquet.

The event is typically held in January and last year was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year Executive Director Chris English hopes to have the event in person.

“We’re hoping to have some more information around mid-February,” English said. “Typically, we announced our award winners that night and we’re planning to keep our Small Business of the Year, our Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year award for that event, we will be announcing some of the other awards earlier.”

The awards planning to be announced earlier are the Dunbar-McCoy Quality of Life Award and the Dormegan-Youth Community Service Award, which are still accepting applications.

The applications are due to the Chamber on Monday, as our nominations for the Governor’s Service Awards.

Each award requires the nominees to live in Scotland County and to have shown considerable community service experience.

“We have a few nominations but we hope to have a few more by Monday,” English said.

Last year Jennings Dean received the Dormagen/McLean Award last year and Roylin Hammond received the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award.

For information, call the Chamber at 910-276-7420 or visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/chamber-awards.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com