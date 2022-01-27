Third wave of snow possible

LAURINBURG — Three snow-covered weekends in Laurinburg probably wasn’t on anyone’s 2022 vision board on New Year’s Day, but here we “snow” again … maybe.

Last weekend, winter storm Jasper blanketed the area with about four inches of snow. The weekend before that, winter storm Izzy froze the area.

And now there is the potential for another batch of the freezing white stuff to dust the area. This week, Scotland County isn’t under any winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service, but forecasts say rain and snow are likely Friday night and lows will be in the upper 20s. Saturday morning, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow with little to no accumulation.

Scotland County EMS Director Robert Sampson said this potential event also brings the potential of 25 mph wind gusts that could cause sporadic power outages.

“There is no freezing rain with this storm and the heaviest amounts of snow will be in the northeast area of the state,” he said.

But even if this region only gets snow, Sampson said it’s important to take precautions and act early to get needed supplies.

“Because it’s going to be so cold, there will be slick roads, even with just snow,” he said.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]