Break-in

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 2 reported to the police department on Tuesday that a mobile blower, two containers of detergent and a cooker motor were stolen after someone broke into a storage room.

Larceny

GIBSON — A resident of Fletcher Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their .380 pistol from the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that while in the Scotland Crossing Shopping Center parking lot someone scratched their vehicle.

Fraud

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their phone and used it to transfer $800 from the victim’s bank account.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Cemetery Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the week prior he was assaulted while on the porch of his residence. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Andre McNeill, 49, of Beta Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Jamie Baker, 32, of Beta Street was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dorean Brayboy, 18, of Pembroke was arrested Tuesday for larceny by an employee after stealing $96 of sporting goods and food items from Walmart. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Edward Everett, 28, of Sunset Drive was arrested Tuesday on warrants for habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, misdemeanor child abuse and felony probation violation. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 55, of Hasty Road was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of meth, felony possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.