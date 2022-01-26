SpringFest is back on the calendar

LAURINBURG — SpringFest is back on the agenda.

After two years of not being able to have the downtown festival due to the pandemic, organizers are excited to announce the two-day event will be back on April 29-30.

The event will kick off on April 29 with packet pickup for the Scotland Memorial Foundations FUNd Run from 3 to 6 p.m. and the Laurinburg After 5 free concert from 6 to 9 p.m.

The FUNd Run will start off Saturday’s events with registration at 7 a.m. and the run starting at 8:30 a.m.

“We’ll have the 5K which will be timed and have awards,” said Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Executive Director Kirsten Dean. “But we’ll also have the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. Everyone who participates will get a t-shirt. We’re also going to have the spirit markers for people to buy that we’ll have along the course. They don’t have to be for someone who has had diabetes or cancer, they can be for anyone you want to honor.”

The FUNd Run’s presented by Service Thread this year and all proceeds raised will go to help some of Scotland Health Care’s critical needs such as the diabetes education fund and the cancer center.

“I’m very excited as we’re getting into the planning stages this year,” Dean said. “The Foundation hasn’t had an in-person event in a long time so we’re very excited about this though we are encouraging masking and being cognizant of your health … this event is truly the community coming together since there’s so much that goes into it and so many people are coming together to plan this year’s event.”

Registration will be opening soon for the FUNd Run and for updates follow the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Facebook page.

Following the FUNd Run, SpringFest will begin at 10 a.m. with craft vendors, food trucks and more.

“We’re very excited for this event this year and we’re hoping there will be a great crowd,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Myra Stone. “We’re still in the early planning process but we’re excited and we hope to get the community excited as well.”

Stone shared that during the Saturday event, there will be live music, a beer garden and a kids zone with bouncy houses for people to enjoy.

“We’re planning on having an art show in the Storytelling Arts Center that will feature some of the works from students in Scotland County Schools,” Stone said. “Overall, it’s just going to be a very fun day with lots of activities.”

Stone added the vendor applications are open and those interested can find vendor applications www.storyartscenter.org or contact the Arts Council at 910-277-3599.

The SpringFest is a collaborative event put on by the Scotland Memorial Foundation, Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, the Arts Council of Scotland County, the city of Laurinburg, Scotland County Parks and Recreation and St. Andrews University. To stay up to date on what’s going on with the event, follow any of the organizations’ Facebook pages.

