***

Jan. 27

— South Johnson Elementary School will host a Parents/Community Night beginning at 6 p.m. As part of the program, Scotland County Schools will be providing information and gathering data for the upcoming Parent Academy.

Jan. 31

— The Scotland County Board of Elections will meet at 4 p.m. in the Elections Conference Room located at 231 East Cronly St. in Laurinburg. The meeting will be open to the public. For those who are not comfortable coming to the meeting in person they may join via telephone or go to meeting by using the link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/996680245. If someone would like to submit a public comment they may email the elections office at [email protected] all the way up to 3:45 p.m. prior to the start of the meeting. All comments submitted will be read at the meeting. For further information, please contact the elections office at 910-277-2595.

Feb. 5

— Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative will present a diabetes class at Partners In Ministry at 9 a.m. The class will be held at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg. The class will focus on diabetes and prediabetes-related topics and pre-diabetes screening. If you are interested in joining, contact Chanel McClennahan, program development and outreach coordinator, at 910-277-3355 or by email at [email protected]

April 29

— The first Laurinburg After 5 concert of the year will kick off the two-day SpringFest event. Those who are participating in the FUNd Run-4-Life will have packet pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. and the concert with music from Envision will go from 6 to 9 p.m.

April 30

— The second day of SpringFest begins with FUNd Run-4-Life. The event will begin its registration at 7 a.m. and the run will begin at 8:30 a.m. there will be a 5K, 1-mile Fun Run and a kids zone. At 10 a.m. the Spring Art Festival will kick off with arts, crafts and food vendors along with live music, a community art show and a beverage garden.

Ongoing

— The American Legion Post 50 site, located at the corner of Atkinson Street and Yadkin Avenue in Laurinburg, is offering COVID testing and vaccines Monday through Friday only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.