Airport authority scheduled to meet

LAURINBURG — The Southeast Regional Airport Authority will meet Thursday at noon.

According to the agenda, some of the top items for discussion will be a new tenant for the warehouse on the airport property.

Seth Hatchell, assistant director for the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport, said the meeting is open to the public and will be held at the NC Works conference room in Laurinburg.

This may be the last meeting outside of the airport, however. One of the agenda items includes addressing improvements to the airport conference room and making it more accessible to authority members and the public who attend the meetings.

Hatchell said in 2020 when the board became an eight-member group, it became difficult to social distance in the current conference room in the midst of the pandemic.

The authority will also discuss the lease agreement for American Wood Fibers, which would rent a warehouse at the airport.

Hatchell said there will be talk of improvements for pilots who fly into the airport after hours. That included portable bathrooms for their use.

