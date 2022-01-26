Drum Major Award

Photo courtesy of Dave Wells

The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance presented its Drum Major for Local Businesses Award to Superintendent Takeda LeGrand and the Scotland County Schools Board of Education on Monday. In the photos are Elizabeth Anderson, treasurer/financial secretary for Scotland Ministerial Alliancel Superintendent LeGrandl SMA President Rev. Darryl “B.J.” Gibson; SCS Board of Education Chair Rick Singletary; SCS Board of Education Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks; and Ravonda John, program committee chair for Scotland Ministerial Alliance.