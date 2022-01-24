Attorney: BOE likely violated state law

Carrie Oxendine had something to say to the Robeson County school board members: Enforce the school district’s mask mandate, or give families like hers the option for virtual learning.

Oxendine, whose daughter attends Purnell Swett High School near Pembroke, submitted her comments to the board through an online form earlier this month. It’s the only option available since the school board banned the public from attending its meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t even know if they read it,” Oxendine said of her two-sentence message to the board.

The school board’s decision to keep the public out has frustrated families.

And, at least in some cases, it has likely violated state law.

While North Carolina is in a COVID-19 state of emergency, local governing boards can hold their meetings remotely, said Beth Soja, an attorney in Charlotte who specializes in media and the First Amendment.

But at least one board member must attend virtually if the public is barred from attending in person, she said. If the full board meets in person, the public must be allowed to attend in person.

A review by the Border Belt Independent shows the full school board in Robeson County has met in person at least seven times since the change in state law went into effect last May. On each occasion, the public was prohibited from attending.

“If they are all meeting in person and they are not allowing the public in, they are violating the law,” Soja said.

***

Order continues District Court suspension

LUMBERTON — The suspension of Robeson County District Court proceedings has been extended to Jan. 31, according to the latest administrative order issued by the chief District Court judge.

A “COVID-19 outbreak amongst Robeson County court staff and personnel” continues to be the prompt for the action, according to the Order signed by Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre.

It states that a “significant number of members of the Robeson County Bar and employees of the Robeson County Courthouse have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to positive family members or other exposures.”

“[A]dditional court staff, law enforcement, and employees have reported symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure,” the order continued.

All sessions of District Court in Judicial District 16B are cancelled and will be rescheduled to a date after Jan. 31.

***

Campbell’s Soup to hold hiring event

MAXTON — Campbell’s in Maxton will host an onsite hiring event Jan. 26 for candidates who applied online.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 at the plant located at 2120 N.C. 71 in Maxton.

This event is an invitation-only event for qualified candidates who have applied online. Immediate openings are available for General Utility, Material Handlers, Packaging Machine Operators, Sanitation technicians, and much more. Training and onboarding experience is provided on site.

No previous experience is necessary. Apply online to receive an invitation at https://bit.ly/CampbellCareers_Maxton.

The plant’s starting pay is about $16 per hour and benefits start on day one, according to information from a company representative.

***

Mount Vernon Mills acquires Rockingham yarn factory

ROCKINGHAM — Mount Vernon Mills has agreed to acquire Wade Manufacturing Company’s yard spinning and weaving facility located in Rockingham.

MVM, a 175-year-old manufacturer of textile, chemical and related products for the apparel, industrial, institutional and commercial markets, will now be in greater control of the company’s supply chain. The Wadesboro location of Wade Manufacturing Company is not included in the acquisition.

“The Rockingham facility is a modern, cost-efficient operation with an experienced and stable workforce, making it a great fit as we increase the amount of control that we have over our yarn supply, weaving operations and overall costs,” said Bill Duncan, chief executive officer of Mount Vernon Mills, in a press release. “We are also proud to expand our footprint in the U.S. and build upon our made in America commitment and heritage.”

The acquisition allows MVM to be more vertically integrated, giving it greater control over the company’s supply chain. The transaction is expected to close in February. The company did not disclose any financial details about the move.

MVM plans to hire much of the current workforce in the Rockingham facility and may look to add additional positions in the future.

From Champion Media reports