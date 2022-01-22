Jasper blankets Scotland County with snow

LAURINBURG — Scotland Count woke to a winter wonderland Saturday morning, as up to about 4 inches of snow blanketed the ground.

The storm, named Jasper by the National Weather Service, took its time getting to the region, but when it did, things started with a light, freezing rain before turning to snow at about 9 p.m. Friday.

With overnight temperatures well below freezing, area roads were turned to sheets of ice. But by mid-morning, abundant sunshine, coupled with attempts within the city of Laurinburg to plow streets, began melting and clearing the roads.

According to most reports, power outages and accidents were minimal throughout Scotland County.

After an afternoon in the upper 30s, Sunday is expected to reach the mid- to upper 40s.