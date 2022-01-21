One critically injured after Friday morning fire

LAURINBURG — A home on Fayetteville Street was consumed by a fire early Friday morning, with the blaze leaving one woman critically injured.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. about the fire with an individual trapped inside. When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Five occupants had escaped from the home and were in the front yard with injuries, but none were life-threatening.

“Laurinburg Fire Department crews did a quick interior attack and primary search, finding one victim inside the residence,” McQueen said. “They were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to another facility (in Chapel Hill) where they remain in critical condition.”

The five others who escaped the fire were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The fire was cleared at 2:30 p.m. with the assistance of around 30 firefighters, but the residence was declared a total loss. The LFD was assisted by crews from the Laurel Hill Fire Department, Stewartsville Fire Department, Scotland Rescue and Scotland EMS.

The North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

McQueen added that there were no smoke alarms present in the residence and it looked to be as if it was a cooking-related fire.

